Oppenheimer Reiterates Essa Pharma (EPIX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Essa Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 606.71% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Essa Pharma is 19.79. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 606.71% from its latest reported closing price of 2.80.

The projected annual revenue for Essa Pharma is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essa Pharma. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 15.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPIX is 0.09%, a decrease of 14.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.56% to 33,001K shares. The put/call ratio of EPIX is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 8,749K shares representing 19.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 7,899K shares representing 17.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFM Health Sciences holds 4,161K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,844K shares, representing an increase of 7.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPIX by 57.37% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 4,145K shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,869K shares, representing an increase of 6.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPIX by 8.86% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,198K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 365K shares, representing an increase of 69.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPIX by 296.75% over the last quarter.

Essa Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer.

Additional reading:

