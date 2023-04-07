Oppenheimer Reiterates Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 804.26% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is $51.00. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 804.26% from its latest reported closing price of $5.64.

The projected annual revenue for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is $4MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$19.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLRUX - CONSERVATIVE ALLOCATION FUND Retail Class holds 1K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,154K shares representing 53.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 68K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 225K shares representing 10.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares, representing a decrease of 10.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELOX by 38.81% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 64K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 68.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELOX is 0.00%, a decrease of 80.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 92.51% to 1,016K shares. The put/call ratio of ELOX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel RNA-modulating drug candidates (designed to be eukaryotic ribosomal selective glycosides) that are formulated to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Premature stop codons are point mutations that disrupt protein synthesis from messenger RNA. As a consequence, patients with premature stop codon diseases have reduced or eliminated protein production from the mutation bearing allele accounting for some of the most severe phenotypes in these genetic diseases. These premature stop codons have been identified in over 1,800 rare and ultra-rare diseases. Read-through therapeutic development is focused on extending mRNA half-life and increasing protein synthesis by enabling the cytoplasmic ribosome to read through premature stop codons to produce full-length proteins. Eloxx's lead investigational product candidate, ELX-02, is a small molecule drug candidate designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins. ELX-02 is in the early stages of clinical development focusing on cystic fibrosis. ELX-02 is an investigational drug that has not been approved by any global regulatory body. Eloxx's preclinical candidate pool consists of a library of novel drug candidates designed to be eukaryotic ribosomal selective glycosides identified based on read-through potential. Eloxx also has preclinical programs focused on kidney diseases including autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, as well as rare ocular genetic disorders. Eloxx is headquartered in Waltham, MA, with operations in Rehovot, Israel and Morristown, NJ.

