Oppenheimer Reiterates Editas Medicine (EDIT) Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) with a Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.59% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Editas Medicine is 13.14. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 36.59% from its latest reported closing price of 9.62.

The projected annual revenue for Editas Medicine is 20MM, a decrease of 12.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Editas Medicine. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDIT is 0.05%, a decrease of 4.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.77% to 58,698K shares. The put/call ratio of EDIT is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 7,446K shares representing 10.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,798K shares, representing an increase of 35.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 4.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,161K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,112K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 31.52% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,142K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,883K shares, representing an increase of 12.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 16,668.92% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 2,079K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,772K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,747K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 31.95% over the last quarter.

Editas Medicine Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

