Oppenheimer Reiterates Cytokinetics (CYTK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.12% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cytokinetics is 62.37. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 60.12% from its latest reported closing price of 38.95.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cytokinetics is 60MM, a decrease of 38.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 639 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cytokinetics. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYTK is 0.33%, an increase of 7.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 120,478K shares. The put/call ratio of CYTK is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,527K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,543K shares, representing an increase of 13.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 87.68% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,025K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,880K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 12.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,729K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,677K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 10.97% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,679K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,182K shares, representing an increase of 55.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 67.82% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 2,612K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,725K shares, representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 32.68% over the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cytokinetics, Inc. is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California, that develops muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with diseases characterized by impaired or declining muscle function.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.