Oppenheimer Reiterates Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.74% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Custom Truck One Source is 10.28. The forecasts range from a low of 8.58 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 57.74% from its latest reported closing price of 6.52.

The projected annual revenue for Custom Truck One Source is 1,682MM, an increase of 1.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in Custom Truck One Source. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTOS is 0.65%, an increase of 4.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.62% to 232,165K shares. The put/call ratio of CTOS is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Platinum Equity Advisors holds 148,600K shares representing 60.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ECP ControlCo holds 25,739K shares representing 10.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 4,735K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 3,803K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hawkeye Capital Management holds 2,900K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,109K shares, representing a decrease of 7.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTOS by 82.82% over the last quarter.

Custom Truck One Source Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Company is a leading provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets in North America. The Company's solutions include rentals, sales, aftermarket parts, tools, accessories and service, equipment production, manufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal. With vast equipment breadth, the Company's team of experts service its customers across an integrated network of locations across North America.

Key filings for this company:

