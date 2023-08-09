Oppenheimer Reiterates Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (CRBP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NASDAQ:CRBP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,024.53% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings is 72.42. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1,024.53% from its latest reported closing price of 6.44.

The projected annual revenue for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings. This is a decrease of 53 owner(s) or 82.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRBP is 0.00%, a decrease of 93.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 97.85% to 362K shares. The put/call ratio of CRBP is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,700K shares representing 38.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,697K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBP by 35.37% over the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 191K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 202K shares, representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBP by 37.28% over the last quarter.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors holds 154K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Disciplined Small Cap Portfolio Initial Class holds 136K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 113K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines designed to target the endocannabinoid system. The Company's lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, oral, selective cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist designed to provide an alternative to immunosuppressive medications in the treatment of chronic inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in dermatomyositis and systemic lupus erythematosus. Corbus is also developing a pipeline of other preclinical drug candidates from its endocannabinoid system platform.

