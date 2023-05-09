Oppenheimer Reiterates Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 529.82% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cognition Therapeutics is 10.46. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 529.82% from its latest reported closing price of 1.66.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cognition Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognition Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGTX is 0.06%, an increase of 79.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.01% to 7,181K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pathstone Family Office holds 2,210K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 2,038K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 798K shares, representing an increase of 60.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGTX by 199.22% over the last quarter.

Worth Venture Partners holds 502K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing an increase of 60.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGTX by 156.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 485K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares, representing an increase of 28.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGTX by 42.23% over the last quarter.

Carlson Capital L P holds 230K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing an increase of 56.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGTX by 157.35% over the last quarter.

See all Cognition Therapeutics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.