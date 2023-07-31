Oppenheimer Reiterates Centene (CNC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Centene (NYSE:CNC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.23% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Centene is 85.52. The forecasts range from a low of 71.71 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 29.23% from its latest reported closing price of 66.18.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Centene is 145,909MM, an increase of 5.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1851 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centene. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNC is 0.38%, a decrease of 7.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.91% to 566,952K shares. The put/call ratio of CNC is 1.76, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 53,067K shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,805K shares, representing an increase of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 20.37% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 23,476K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,096K shares, representing an increase of 5.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 21.71% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 20,842K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,368K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 89.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,026K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,214K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 29.61% over the last quarter.

Politan Capital Management holds 13,384K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,115K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 18.78% over the last quarter.

Centene Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 50 company, is a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.