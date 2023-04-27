Oppenheimer Reiterates Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2005-NC1 (CARR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2005-NC1 (NYSE:CARR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.29% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2005-NC1 is 50.52. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.29% from its latest reported closing price of 40.65.

The projected annual revenue for Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2005-NC1 is 22,109MM, an increase of 5.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.58.

Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2005-NC1 Declares $0.18 Dividend

On April 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.74 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $40.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.82%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.50%, the lowest has been 0.79%, and the highest has been 6.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.94 (n=146).

The current dividend yield is 0.34 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1930 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2005-NC1. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARR is 0.23%, an increase of 0.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.84% to 926,510K shares. The put/call ratio of CARR is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 80,989K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,244K shares, representing an increase of 7.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARR by 18.55% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 78,168K shares representing 9.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,377K shares, representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARR by 1.26% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 56,607K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,492K shares, representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARR by 3.32% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 48,131K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,456K shares, representing a decrease of 11.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARR by 7.33% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 28,875K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,488K shares, representing a decrease of 19.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARR by 11.32% over the last quarter.

Carrier Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded by the inventor of modern air conditioning, Carrier is a world leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions. Carrier experts provide sustainable solutions, integrating energy-efficient products, building controls and energy services for residential, commercial, retail, transport and food service customers. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

