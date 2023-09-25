Oppenheimer Reiterates Carlisle Companies (CSL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.45% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carlisle Companies is 328.44. The forecasts range from a low of 313.10 to a high of $346.50. The average price target represents an increase of 28.45% from its latest reported closing price of 255.69.

The projected annual revenue for Carlisle Companies is 7,006MM, an increase of 16.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.60.

Carlisle Companies Declares $0.85 Dividend

On August 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share ($3.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 17, 2023 received the payment on September 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

At the current share price of $255.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.26%, the lowest has been 0.71%, and the highest has been 1.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.27 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.62%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1078 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlisle Companies. This is a decrease of 60 owner(s) or 5.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSL is 0.35%, an increase of 6.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.66% to 55,938K shares. The put/call ratio of CSL is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,066K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,771K shares, representing an increase of 14.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 32.90% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 1,617K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,065K shares, representing an increase of 34.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 56.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,596K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,585K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 5.42% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,566K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,546K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,595K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 5.33% over the last quarter.

Carlisle Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified industrial company with a global portfolio of niche brands that delivers energy efficient and highly engineered products and solutions for its customers. Driven by its strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by investing in high-ROIC businesses and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in its businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Its worldwide team of employees generated $4.2 billion in revenues in 2020.

