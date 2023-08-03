Oppenheimer Reiterates BorgWarner (BWA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.31% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for BorgWarner is 53.43. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 24.31% from its latest reported closing price of 42.98.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BorgWarner is 16,986MM, an increase of 0.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1456 funds or institutions reporting positions in BorgWarner. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 7.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWA is 0.24%, an increase of 10.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 261,371K shares. The put/call ratio of BWA is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 10,570K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,597K shares, representing a decrease of 9.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 4.39% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 8,613K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,848K shares, representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 41.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,244K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,106K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 14.85% over the last quarter.

OAKMX - Oakmark Fund Investor Class holds 6,300K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,500K shares, representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 10.10% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 6,235K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,115K shares, representing a decrease of 14.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 2.36% over the last quarter.

BorgWarner Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BorgWarner Inc. is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. Building on its original equipment expertise, BorgWarner also brings market leading product and service solutions to the global aftermarket. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 96 locations in 24 countries, the Company employs approximately 50,000 worldwide.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.