Oppenheimer Reiterates Biomea Fusion (BMEA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.80% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Biomea Fusion is $44.20. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 77.80% from its latest reported closing price of $24.86.

The projected annual revenue for Biomea Fusion is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.05.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 131K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing a decrease of 17.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMEA by 14,857.77% over the last quarter.

DMCRX - Driehaus Micro Cap Growth Fund holds 42K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMEA by 14.29% over the last quarter.

JETSX - Total Stock Market Index Trust NAV holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 9.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMEA by 8.06% over the last quarter.

BIB - ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMEA by 50.92% over the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMEA by 15.22% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biomea Fusion. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMEA is 0.10%, a decrease of 9.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 15,491K shares. The put/call ratio of BMEA is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

Biomea Fusion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuseS on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Biomea Fusion serves customers in the United States.

