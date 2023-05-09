Oppenheimer Reiterates Bicycle Therapeutics Plc - ADR (BCYC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Bicycle Therapeutics Plc - ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 149.27% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bicycle Therapeutics Plc - ADR is 53.84. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 149.27% from its latest reported closing price of 21.60.

The projected annual revenue for Bicycle Therapeutics Plc - ADR is 16MM, an increase of 0.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bicycle Therapeutics Plc - ADR. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCYC is 1.03%, an increase of 12.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.04% to 25,430K shares. The put/call ratio of BCYC is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 2,819K shares representing 9.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,900K shares, representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCYC by 13.41% over the last quarter.

Ridgeback Capital Investments holds 2,265K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,503K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,681K shares, representing a decrease of 11.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCYC by 8.42% over the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 1,435K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing a decrease of 39.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCYC by 12.99% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 1,259K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,276K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCYC by 11.12% over the last quarter.

Bicycle Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bicycle Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycles attractive candidates for drug development. Bicycle's lead product candidate, BT1718, a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC) that targets MT1-MMP, is being investigated in an ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial in collaboration with the Centre for Drug Development of Cancer Research UK. Bicycle is also evaluating BT5528, a second-generation BTC targeting EphA2, in a company-sponsored Phase I/II trial. BT8009 is a BTC targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen, and is also currently being evaluated in a Company-sponsored Phase I/II trial. Bicycle is headquartered in Cambridge, UK with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Lexington, MA.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

