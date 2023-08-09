Oppenheimer Reiterates Backblaze Inc - (BLZE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Backblaze Inc - (NASDAQ:BLZE) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 113.79% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Backblaze Inc - is 10.43. The forecasts range from a low of 7.58 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 113.79% from its latest reported closing price of 4.88.
The projected annual revenue for Backblaze Inc - is 102MM, an increase of 9.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.69.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Backblaze Inc -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 15.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLZE is 0.11%, a decrease of 5.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 4,845K shares. The put/call ratio of BLZE is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
AWM Investment holds 1,092K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Whetstone Capital Advisors holds 1,063K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 719K shares, representing an increase of 32.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLZE by 9.66% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 507K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares, representing an increase of 25.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLZE by 1.70% over the last quarter.
Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 396K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLZE by 25.54% over the last quarter.
Acadian Asset Management holds 217K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing an increase of 48.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLZE by 56.98% over the last quarter.
