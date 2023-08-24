Oppenheimer Reiterates Autodesk (ADSK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.65% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Autodesk is 236.34. The forecasts range from a low of 181.80 to a high of $278.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.65% from its latest reported closing price of 204.36.

The projected annual revenue for Autodesk is 5,584MM, an increase of 7.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2008 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autodesk. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADSK is 0.34%, a decrease of 4.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 215,957K shares. The put/call ratio of ADSK is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,679K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,562K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 4.69% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 6,493K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,680K shares, representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 11.22% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 5,481K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,867K shares, representing a decrease of 43.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 35.60% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,035K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,990K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 4.23% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 4,809K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,908K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 6.67% over the last quarter.

Autodesk Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

"Autodesk, Inc. makes software for people who make things. The company is a global leader in design and make software for architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. If you’ve ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you’ve experienced what millions of Autodesk customers have built with its software. Autodesk exists to turn ideas into new realities that shape a thriving future. Its software and services harness emerging technologies—such as additive manufacturing (3D printing), artificial intelligence, generative design, and robotics—that give companies and individuals the power to work more quickly, effectively, and sustainably throughout the entire project lifecycle."

