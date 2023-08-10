Oppenheimer Reiterates Arvinas (ARVN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 199.95% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arvinas is 71.51. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 199.95% from its latest reported closing price of 23.84.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Arvinas is 120MM, a decrease of 23.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -6.20.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 438 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arvinas. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARVN is 0.20%, an increase of 16.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.44% to 52,134K shares. The put/call ratio of ARVN is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Avidity Partners Management holds 4,274K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,950K shares, representing a decrease of 15.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 5.65% over the last quarter.
EcoR1 Capital holds 3,718K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,123K shares, representing an increase of 15.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 0.58% over the last quarter.
Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,514K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,368K shares, representing an increase of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 21.11% over the last quarter.
Bellevue Group holds 2,127K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,150K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 44.70% over the last quarter.
Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,012K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,967K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 24.51% over the last quarter.
Arvinas Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Arvinas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and "undruggable" targets, the company has two clinical-stage programs: ARV-110 for the treatment of men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer.
Additional reading:
- Arvinas Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – Enrollment continues globally in multiple clinical studies of vepdegestrant (ARV-471), including VERITAC-2 2L Phase 3 trial and study lead-in for the VERITAC-3 1L P
- Exhibit 3.1 SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS OF ARVINAS, INC. - i - TABLE OF CONTENTS Page ARTICLE I STOCKHOLDERS ............................................................................................1 1.1 Place of Meetings ..................
- EXHIBIT 99.1 Arvinas Announces Interim Data from the ARV-766 Phase 1/2 Dose Escalation and Expansion Trial Showing Promising Signals of Efficacy in Late-line mCRPC, Including in Patients with AR L702H Mutations – 42% of patients with AR ligand bindin
- 1 June 8, 2023 ARV-766: Phase 1 and interim Phase 2 data Safe harbor and forward-looking statements 2 This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substa
- Arvinas Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update –Multiple vepdegestrant (ARV-471) studies enrolling globally, including Phase 1, 2, and 3 studies– – Preliminary data from the Phase 1b combination trial of vepdegestr
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.