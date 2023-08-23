Oppenheimer Reiterates Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 150.36% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is 77.01. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $119.70. The average price target represents an increase of 150.36% from its latest reported closing price of 30.76.

The projected annual revenue for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is 222MM, an increase of 20.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 722 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apellis Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 10.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APLS is 0.43%, an increase of 16.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.76% to 120,619K shares. The put/call ratio of APLS is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 11,111K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,072K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,590K shares, representing an increase of 35.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 97.03% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,664K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,278K shares, representing a decrease of 24.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 85.02% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,639K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,761K shares, representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 28.45% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 5,452K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Background Information



Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in targeted C3 therapies, the company aims to develop transformative therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology.

