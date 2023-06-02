Oppenheimer Reiterates American Superconductor (AMSC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.73% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Superconductor is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 91.73% from its latest reported closing price of 5.32.

The projected annual revenue for American Superconductor is 132MM, an increase of 28.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Superconductor. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMSC is 0.10%, a decrease of 1.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 15,474K shares. The put/call ratio of AMSC is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 2,536K shares representing 8.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,812K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,664K shares, representing an increase of 8.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMSC by 38.37% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,491K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 1,015K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,139K shares, representing a decrease of 12.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMSC by 13.65% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 835K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,015K shares, representing a decrease of 21.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMSC by 90.32% over the last quarter.

American Superconductor Background Information

AMSC generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet the world's demand for smarter, cleaner … better energy™. Through its Gridtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides the engineering planning services and advanced grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. Through its Marinetec™ Solutions, AMSC provides ship protection systems and is developing propulsion and power management solutions designed to help fleets increase system efficiencies, enhance power quality and boost operational safety. Through its Windtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides wind turbine electronic controls and systems, designs and engineering services that reduce the cost of wind energy. The Company's solutions are enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks, increasing the operational safety of navy fleets, and powering gigawatts of renewable energy globally. Founded in 1987, AMSC is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts with operations in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

