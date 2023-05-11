Oppenheimer Reiterates Amdocs (DOX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.55% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amdocs is 103.19. The forecasts range from a low of 99.99 to a high of $112.35. The average price target represents an increase of 14.55% from its latest reported closing price of 90.08.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Amdocs is 4,910MM, an increase of 5.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 959 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amdocs. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOX is 0.47%, an increase of 13.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 143,946K shares. The put/call ratio of DOX is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,999K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,957K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOX by 9.75% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,340K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,475K shares, representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOX by 84.45% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 5,484K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 5,061K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,621K shares, representing a decrease of 11.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOX by 8.23% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 4,848K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,107K shares, representing a decrease of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOX by 2.67% over the last quarter.

Amdocs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amdocs' purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Xilinx, Inc. Its cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020.

See all Amdocs regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.