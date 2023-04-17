Oppenheimer Reiterates Alteryx (AYX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.00% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alteryx is $79.70. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 48.00% from its latest reported closing price of $53.85.

The projected annual revenue for Alteryx is $987MM, an increase of 15.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.05.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FYC - First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 13.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 26.55% over the last quarter.

VITAX - Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 360K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 292K shares, representing an increase of 18.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 8.04% over the last quarter.

EFCAX - Emerald Insights Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 84.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 25.27% over the last quarter.

Melqart Asset Management holds 148K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Natixis holds 167K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares, representing a decrease of 74.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 37.52% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 487 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alteryx. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AYX is 0.21%, a decrease of 24.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.35% to 58,467K shares. The put/call ratio of AYX is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

Alteryx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a leader in analytic process automation (APA), Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform™ to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce.

