Oppenheimer Reiterates Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 174.18% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aldeyra Therapeutics is 20.78. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 174.18% from its latest reported closing price of 7.58.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aldeyra Therapeutics is 20MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aldeyra Therapeutics. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 10.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALDX is 0.23%, a decrease of 5.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.05% to 37,877K shares. The put/call ratio of ALDX is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 11,350K shares representing 19.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Knoll Capital Management holds 2,067K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,948K shares, representing an increase of 5.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALDX by 3.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,678K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 1,565K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,558K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALDX by 9.36% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,118K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares, representing an increase of 23.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALDX by 94.53% over the last quarter.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company's lead investigational compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target RASP (reactive aldehyde species), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease and result in cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company's clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in development for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.