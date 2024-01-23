'Oppenheimer,' 'Poor Things' lead Oscar nominations

By Lisa Richwine

BEVERLY HILLS, California, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Historical dramas "Oppenheimer" and "Killers of the Flower Moon" will compete with "Barbie," "The Holdovers" and other films for best picture at this year's Academy Awards.

Other best picture nominees announced on Tuesday included "Poor Things," "Maestro: and "American Fiction."

"Oppenheimer" outpaced all other films with 13 nominations, including acting nods for stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr.

"Poor Things," starring Emma Stone as a woman revived from the dead, received 11 nominations.

Winners of the golden statuettes will be announced at a Hollywood ceremony broadcast live on Walt Disney's DIS.N ABC on March 10. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will return as host.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

