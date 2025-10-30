Oppenheimer Maintains Xeris Biopharma Holdings (XERS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Xeris Biopharma Holdings (NasdaqGS:XERS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.51% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Xeris Biopharma Holdings is $9.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.51% from its latest reported closing price of $9.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Xeris Biopharma Holdings is 244MM, a decrease of 0.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xeris Biopharma Holdings. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 6.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XERS is 0.08%, an increase of 6.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.27% to 104,118K shares. The put/call ratio of XERS is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,062K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,221K shares , representing an increase of 16.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XERS by 8.98% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,835K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,052K shares , representing an increase of 20.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XERS by 14.87% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,738K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,739K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XERS by 14.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,651K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,406K shares , representing an increase of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XERS by 56.88% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 3,090K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,845K shares , representing an increase of 40.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XERS by 24.82% over the last quarter.

