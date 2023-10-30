Oppenheimer Maintains WisdomTree (WT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.03% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for WisdomTree is 8.08. The forecasts range from a low of 6.56 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 30.03% from its latest reported closing price of 6.21.

The projected annual revenue for WisdomTree is 310MM, a decrease of 6.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 411 funds or institutions reporting positions in WisdomTree. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 13.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WT is 0.12%, an increase of 10.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.54% to 122,523K shares. The put/call ratio of WT is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 14,753K shares representing 10.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,819K shares, representing a decrease of 7.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WT by 5.43% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,912K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,181K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WT by 9.64% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 5,580K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,759K shares, representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WT by 0.63% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,954K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,768K shares, representing a decrease of 77.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WT by 36.30% over the last quarter.

Azora Capital holds 4,907K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,199K shares, representing a decrease of 46.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WT by 0.85% over the last quarter.

WisdomTree Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, 'WisdomTree'), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $69.2 billion in assets under management globally.

