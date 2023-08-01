Oppenheimer Maintains WisdomTree (WT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.41% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for WisdomTree is 7.96. The forecasts range from a low of 6.31 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 14.41% from its latest reported closing price of 6.96.

The projected annual revenue for WisdomTree is 310MM, a decrease of 1.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in WisdomTree. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WT is 0.11%, a decrease of 16.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.33% to 125,110K shares. The put/call ratio of WT is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 15,819K shares representing 10.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,935K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WT by 1.61% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,768K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,774K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WT by 5.35% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,181K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,259K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WT by 3.49% over the last quarter.

Azora Capital holds 7,199K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,301K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WT by 2.22% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 5,759K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, 'WisdomTree'), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $69.2 billion in assets under management globally.

