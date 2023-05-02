Oppenheimer Maintains WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (WSC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (NASDAQ:WSC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.96% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings is 57.68. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 26.96% from its latest reported closing price of 45.43.

The projected annual revenue for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings is 2,500MM, an increase of 10.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 930 funds or institutions reporting positions in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 9.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSC is 0.62%, a decrease of 12.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.85% to 240,427K shares. The put/call ratio of WSC is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,505K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,279K shares, representing a decrease of 23.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 14.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,344K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,344K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 3.44% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 5,858K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,111K shares, representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 5.15% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,463K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,465K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 1.87% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,382K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,426K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSC by 2.84% over the last quarter.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings is a North American leader in turnkey modular space and portable storage solutions. It was formed in 2020 upon the merger of leaders in the modular space and portable storage markets. Together the WillScot and Mobile Mini brands operate approximately 275 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom with a combined fleet of over 350,000 portable offices and storage containers. The company leases turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a diverse customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors. WillScot Mobile Mini creates value by enabling customers to add space efficiently and cost-effectively - when the solution is perfect, productivity is all the customer sees.

