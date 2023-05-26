Oppenheimer Maintains Wesco International (WCC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.90% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wesco International is 189.59. The forecasts range from a low of 171.70 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 41.90% from its latest reported closing price of 133.61.

The projected annual revenue for Wesco International is 22,252MM, an increase of 1.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 868 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wesco International. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 10.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WCC is 0.42%, an increase of 13.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 56,956K shares. The put/call ratio of WCC is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Leonard Green & Partners holds 6,407K shares representing 12.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Peconic Partners holds 2,485K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 1,676K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,886K shares, representing a decrease of 12.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCC by 12.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,550K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,510K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCC by 0.57% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,511K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,965K shares, representing a decrease of 30.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCC by 26.20% over the last quarter.

Wesco International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WESCO International, Inc., a publicly traded FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain management solutions. Pro forma 2020 annual sales were over $16 billion, including full year sales for Anixter International which WESCO acquired in June 2020. WESCO offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The company employs approximately 18,000 people, maintains relationships with approximately 30,000 suppliers, and serves more than 125,000 customers worldwide. With nearly 1.5 million products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, WESCO provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. WESCO operates approximately 800 branch and warehouse locations in over 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

