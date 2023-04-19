Oppenheimer Maintains Visa Inc - (V) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Visa Inc - (NYSE:V) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.17% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Visa Inc - is $266.71. The forecasts range from a low of $186.85 to a high of $307.65. The average price target represents an increase of 14.17% from its latest reported closing price of $233.60.

The projected annual revenue for Visa Inc - is $32,530MM, an increase of 7.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

C WorldWide Group Holding A holds 3,265K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,296K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Willow Creek Wealth Management holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V by 0.68% over the last quarter.

VALUED ADVISERS TRUST - Kovitz Core Equity ETF holds 120K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company holds 51K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing a decrease of 18.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V by 3.23% over the last quarter.

SUWAX - DWS Core Equity Fund holds 348K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V by 10.00% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5075 funds or institutions reporting positions in Visa Inc -. This is an increase of 242 owner(s) or 5.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to V is 1.10%, a decrease of 12.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 1,760,904K shares. The put/call ratio of V is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

Visa Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world's leader in digital payments. Company's mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Its advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company's relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce.

