Oppenheimer Maintains Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.52% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viridian Therapeutics is 47.07. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 85.52% from its latest reported closing price of 25.37.

The projected annual revenue for Viridian Therapeutics is 1MM, a decrease of 42.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.48.

There are 293 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viridian Therapeutics. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 24.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRDN is 0.37%, an increase of 13.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.68% to 45,474K shares. The put/call ratio of VRDN is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

VR Adviser holds 2,700K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,130K shares, representing an increase of 21.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 97.23% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 2,020K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,696K shares, representing a decrease of 33.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 0.00% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 1,771K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,970K shares, representing a decrease of 11.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 17.37% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 1,751K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,636K shares, representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 34.22% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 1,678K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 50.15% over the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is a clinical-stage anti-IGF-1R monoclonal antibody in development for thyroid eye disease (TED). Viridian is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado , with research and development operations in Waltham, Massachusetts.

