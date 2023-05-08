Oppenheimer Maintains Viad (VVI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Viad (NYSE:VVI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.87% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viad is 41.31. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 82.87% from its latest reported closing price of 22.59.

The projected annual revenue for Viad is 1,222MM, an increase of 0.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 344 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viad. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VVI is 0.07%, a decrease of 44.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.17% to 24,016K shares. The put/call ratio of VVI is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 1,733K shares representing 8.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,003K shares, representing a decrease of 15.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVI by 55.06% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 1,732K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,299K shares, representing an increase of 24.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVI by 13.34% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,542K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,510K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVI by 28.25% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,499K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares, representing a decrease of 20.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVI by 43.10% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,340K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,320K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVI by 15.80% over the last quarter.

Viad Background Information

Viad, a leading provider of experiential leisure travel and face-to-face events and marketing experiences, generates revenue and shareholder value through two businesses: Pursuit and GES. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the Canadian Rockies, Vancouver, and Reykjavik, as well as new experiences in development in Las Vegas and Toronto. Pursuit's collection includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that connect guests with iconic places. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and event organizers. Our business strategy focuses on providing superior experiential services to our customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to our shareholders. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company.

