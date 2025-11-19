Oppenheimer Maintains Varex Imaging (VREX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Varex Imaging (NasdaqGS:VREX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.30% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Varex Imaging is $18.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 77.30% from its latest reported closing price of $10.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Varex Imaging is 974MM, an increase of 15.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in Varex Imaging. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VREX is 0.05%, an increase of 7.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 48,123K shares. The put/call ratio of VREX is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 4,227K shares representing 10.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,245K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VREX by 39.70% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,681K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,788K shares , representing a decrease of 4.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VREX by 31.71% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,145K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,021K shares , representing an increase of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VREX by 16.05% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 1,597K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,137K shares , representing a decrease of 33.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VREX by 25.81% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,519K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,497K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VREX by 29.18% over the last quarter.

