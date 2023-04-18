Oppenheimer Maintains Universal Display (OLED) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.13% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Display is $156.44. The forecasts range from a low of $114.64 to a high of $200.55. The average price target represents an increase of 8.13% from its latest reported closing price of $144.68.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Display is $646MM, an increase of 4.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.26.

Universal Display Declares $0.35 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $144.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.97%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.46%, the lowest has been 0.18%, and the highest has been 1.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.64 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

POGRX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Growth Fund holds 270K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares, representing a decrease of 5.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLED by 29.62% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - ATM Mid Cap Managed Volatility Portfolio Class K holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLED by 5.14% over the last quarter.

Connacht Asset Management holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 22.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLED by 40.57% over the last quarter.

New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 58K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLED by 6.56% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 395K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares, representing an increase of 3.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLED by 9.40% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 811 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Display. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 3.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLED is 0.22%, an increase of 16.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 41,783K shares. The put/call ratio of OLED is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

Universal Display Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Universal Display Corporation is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display, solid-state lighting applications with subsidiaries and offices around the world. Founded in 1994, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training.

