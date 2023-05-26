Oppenheimer Maintains Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.45% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ulta Beauty is 574.63. The forecasts range from a low of 404.00 to a high of $672.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.45% from its latest reported closing price of 485.12.

The projected annual revenue for Ulta Beauty is 10,921MM, an increase of 6.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 24.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1948 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ulta Beauty. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ULTA is 0.36%, an increase of 20.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 53,883K shares. The put/call ratio of ULTA is 1.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Envestnet Asset Management holds 2,375K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 96.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 5.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,573K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,557K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 8.55% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,494K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,531K shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 5.69% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,198K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 954K shares, representing an increase of 20.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 35.16% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,188K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 12.20% over the last quarter.

Ulta Beauty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. Since 1990, the Company has brought together all things beauty, all in one place with more than 25,000 products from approximately 500 well-established and emerging beauty brands across all categories and price points, including Ulta Beauty’s own private label. Ulta Beauty also offers a full-service salon in every store featuring hair, skin, brow, and make-up services. Ulta Beauty operates retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials and social content.

Key filings for this company:

