Oppenheimer Maintains Turning Point Brands (TPB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.35% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Turning Point Brands is $118.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.35% from its latest reported closing price of $101.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Turning Point Brands is 448MM, an increase of 2.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Turning Point Brands. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 5.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPB is 0.29%, an increase of 0.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.26% to 21,289K shares. The put/call ratio of TPB is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 974K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 944K shares , representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 7.88% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 809K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 723K shares , representing an increase of 10.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 31.25% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 675K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares , representing an increase of 19.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 68.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 513K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 36.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 511K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 15.28% over the last quarter.

