Oppenheimer Maintains Transmedics Group (TMDX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Transmedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.75% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Transmedics Group is 84.66. The forecasts range from a low of 74.74 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 8.75% from its latest reported closing price of 77.85.

The projected annual revenue for Transmedics Group is 134MM, an increase of 12.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 448 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transmedics Group. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 10.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMDX is 0.34%, an increase of 12.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.33% to 35,955K shares. The put/call ratio of TMDX is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 1,947K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,750K shares, representing an increase of 10.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 58.42% over the last quarter.

Sandhill Capital Partners holds 1,204K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,343K shares, representing a decrease of 11.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 1,188K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 772K shares, representing an increase of 35.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 123.07% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,176K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,422K shares, representing a decrease of 20.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,101K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 997K shares, representing an increase of 9.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 60.90% over the last quarter.

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung and liver failure.

