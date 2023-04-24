Oppenheimer Maintains Texas Instruments (TXN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.26% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Texas Instruments is 186.33. The forecasts range from a low of 128.27 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.26% from its latest reported closing price of 177.02.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Instruments is 18,617MM, a decrease of 7.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3491 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Instruments. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXN is 0.60%, a decrease of 4.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 892,152K shares. The put/call ratio of TXN is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,582K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,274K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 0.31% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 27,111K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 24,315K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,674K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 0.25% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 21,470K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,429K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 1.82% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,981K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,713K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 0.39% over the last quarter.

Texas Instruments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Texas Instruments Incorporated is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Its passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable - making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. It thinks of this as Engineering Progress. It's what it does and has been doing for decades.

