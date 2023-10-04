Oppenheimer Maintains Target Hospitality Corp - (TH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Target Hospitality Corp - (NASDAQ:TH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.34% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Target Hospitality Corp - is 20.06. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 29.34% from its latest reported closing price of 15.51.

The projected annual revenue for Target Hospitality Corp - is 631MM, an increase of 4.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Target Hospitality Corp -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TH is 0.28%, a decrease of 6.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.64% to 35,962K shares. The put/call ratio of TH is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Capital Management holds 5,369K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,395K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TH by 3.87% over the last quarter.

Conversant Capital holds 4,281K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Coastal Bridge Advisors holds 2,384K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cowbird Capital holds 2,022K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,096K shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TH by 11.82% over the last quarter.

CastleKnight Management holds 999K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Target Hospitality Background Information



Target Hospitality is the largest provider of vertically integrated specialty rental accommodations and value- added hospitality services in the United States. Target Hospitality builds, owns, and operates customized housing communities for a range of end users, and offers a full suite of cost-effective hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. Target Hospitality primarily serves the energy and government sectors, and its growing network of 25 communities with over 13,000 rooms is designed to maximize workforce productivity and satisfaction.

