Oppenheimer Maintains Target Hospitality Corp - (TH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Target Hospitality Corp - (NASDAQ:TH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.39% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Target Hospitality Corp - is 20.74. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 52.39% from its latest reported closing price of 13.61.

The projected annual revenue for Target Hospitality Corp - is 631MM, an increase of 4.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 308 funds or institutions reporting positions in Target Hospitality Corp -. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 6.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TH is 0.29%, a decrease of 24.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.62% to 36,636K shares. The put/call ratio of TH is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Capital Management holds 5,395K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,702K shares, representing a decrease of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TH by 29.63% over the last quarter.

Conversant Capital holds 4,281K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,831K shares, representing an increase of 10.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TH by 7.66% over the last quarter.

Coastal Bridge Advisors holds 2,384K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,539K shares, representing a decrease of 6.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TH by 27.42% over the last quarter.

Cowbird Capital holds 2,096K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,446K shares, representing an increase of 30.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TH by 13.33% over the last quarter.

Ionic Capital Management holds 1,031K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,013K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TH by 17.13% over the last quarter.

Target Hospitality Background Information

Target Hospitality Background Information

Target Hospitality is the largest provider of vertically integrated specialty rental accommodations and value- added hospitality services in the United States. Target Hospitality builds, owns, and operates customized housing communities for a range of end users, and offers a full suite of cost-effective hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. Target Hospitality primarily serves the energy and government sectors, and its growing network of 25 communities with over 13,000 rooms is designed to maximize workforce productivity and satisfaction.

