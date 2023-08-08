Oppenheimer Maintains Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.40% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tactile Systems Technology is 27.88. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 36.40% from its latest reported closing price of 20.44.

The projected annual revenue for Tactile Systems Technology is 278MM, an increase of 4.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tactile Systems Technology. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 8.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCMD is 0.14%, an increase of 93.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.74% to 21,996K shares. The put/call ratio of TCMD is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 805K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 702K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 687K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 34.98% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 700K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company.

Perceptive Advisors holds 640K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw holds 577K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 756K shares, representing a decrease of 31.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 16.74% over the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology Background Information

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapy devices that treat chronic swelling conditions such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. Tactile Medical's Mission is to help people suffering from chronic diseases live better and care for themselves at home. The Company's unique offering includes advanced, clinically proven pneumatic compression devices, as well as continuity of care services provided by a national network of product specialists and trainers, reimbursement experts, patient advocates and clinicians. This combination of products and services ensures that tens of thousands of patients annually receive the at-home treatment necessary to better manage their chronic conditions. Tactile Medical takes pride in the fact that its solutions help increase clinical efficacy, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with chronic conditions.

