Oppenheimer Maintains SPX Technologies (SPXC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.11% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for SPX Technologies is 95.88. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $103.95. The average price target represents an increase of 20.11% from its latest reported closing price of 79.83.

The projected annual revenue for SPX Technologies is 1,543MM, a decrease of 4.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 624 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPX Technologies. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 15.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPXC is 0.24%, an increase of 7.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 48,285K shares. The put/call ratio of SPXC is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,248K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,013K shares, representing a decrease of 23.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 7.44% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,190K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,291K shares, representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 13.00% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,414K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,391K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 534.23% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,405K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares, representing an increase of 26.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 210.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,346K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,340K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 11.53% over the last quarter.

SPX Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SPX Corporation is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. With operations in 17 countries and approximately $1.4 billion in annual revenue, the company offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands.

