Oppenheimer Maintains S&P Global (SPGI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.02% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for S&P Global is 412.56. The forecasts range from a low of 378.75 to a high of $455.70. The average price target represents an increase of 16.02% from its latest reported closing price of 355.58.

The projected annual revenue for S&P Global is 12,711MM, an increase of 6.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2658 funds or institutions reporting positions in S&P Global. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPGI is 0.60%, a decrease of 6.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 323,025K shares. The put/call ratio of SPGI is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,903K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,955K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 0.76% over the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 9,185K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,768K shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,633K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,469K shares, representing an increase of 13.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 16.40% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,698K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,723K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 0.72% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,917K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,978K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 0.36% over the last quarter.

S&P Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. The Company has been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Its divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts.

