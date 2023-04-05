Oppenheimer Maintains S&P Global (SPGI) Outperform Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of S&P Global with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.84% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for S&P Global is $415.14. The forecasts range from a low of $393.90 to a high of $455.70. The average price target represents an increase of 19.84% from its latest reported closing price of $346.41.

The projected annual revenue for S&P Global is $12,711MM, an increase of 13.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $12.85.

S&P Global Declares $0.90 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share ($3.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.85 per share.

At the current share price of $346.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.04%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.91%, the lowest has been 0.64%, and the highest has been 1.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 168K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing an increase of 6.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 6.94% over the last quarter.

Stevens Capital Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 76.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 99.94% over the last quarter.

SSTIX - State Street Total Return V.I.S. Fund Class 1 Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 20.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 33.83% over the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

JEPI - JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF holds 374K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares, representing an increase of 21.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 0.26% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2661 funds or institutions reporting positions in S&P Global. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPGI is 0.60%, a decrease of 7.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.62% to 324,215K shares. The put/call ratio of SPGI is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

S&P Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. The Company has been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Its divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts.

