Oppenheimer Maintains SharkNinja (SN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.09% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for SharkNinja is $138.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $118.17 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 48.09% from its latest reported closing price of $93.45 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SharkNinja is 4,780MM, a decrease of 18.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 740 funds or institutions reporting positions in SharkNinja. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 5.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SN is 0.45%, an increase of 11.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.25% to 87,732K shares. The put/call ratio of SN is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HighTower Advisors holds 7,048K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,045K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SN by 9.59% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 5,013K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,998K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SN by 16.86% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,887K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 664K shares , representing an increase of 76.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SN by 10.58% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,192K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,298K shares , representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SN by 7.04% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,154K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,251K shares , representing a decrease of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SN by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.