Oppenheimer Maintains Service International (SCI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Service International (NYSE:SCI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.92% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Service International is 77.52. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 40.92% from its latest reported closing price of 55.01.

The projected annual revenue for Service International is 4,042MM, a decrease of 0.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.57.

Service International Declares $0.29 Dividend

On August 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 received the payment on September 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $55.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.11%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.62%, the lowest has been 1.29%, and the highest has been 2.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 925 funds or institutions reporting positions in Service International. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCI is 0.21%, a decrease of 10.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 140,599K shares. The put/call ratio of SCI is 1.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 14,957K shares representing 9.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,235K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCI by 13.14% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 6,265K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,314K shares, representing a decrease of 32.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCI by 25.99% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 5,401K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,351K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCI by 63.70% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,586K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,745K shares, representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCI by 13.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,463K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,506K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCI by 14.19% over the last quarter.

Service International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Service Corporation International, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America'sleading provider of deathcare products and services. At June 30, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,472 funeral homes and 483 cemeteries (of which 296 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Throughitsbusinesses, it markets the Dignity Memorial® brand which offers assurance of quality, value, caring service, and exceptional customer satisfaction.

