Oppenheimer Maintains RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 5, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.90% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for RLJ Lodging Trust is 14.56. The forecasts range from a low of 10.60 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 39.90% from its latest reported closing price of 10.41.

The projected annual revenue for RLJ Lodging Trust is 1,381MM, an increase of 9.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

RLJ Lodging Trust Declares $0.08 Dividend

On June 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $10.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.07%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.16%, the lowest has been 0.23%, and the highest has been 20.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.42 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 7.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in RLJ Lodging Trust. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLJ is 0.20%, a decrease of 1.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.91% to 168,310K shares. The put/call ratio of RLJ is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,660K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,990K shares, representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 73.44% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,123K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,259K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 12.63% over the last quarter.

H holds 6,304K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,604K shares, representing an increase of 26.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 9.76% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,783K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,712K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 6.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,695K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,946K shares, representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 12.26% over the last quarter.

RLJ Lodging Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 101 hotels with approximately 22,400 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

