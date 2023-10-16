Oppenheimer Maintains Resmed (RMD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Resmed (NYSE:RMD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.09% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Resmed is 220.32. The forecasts range from a low of 171.70 to a high of $288.75. The average price target represents an increase of 57.09% from its latest reported closing price of 140.25.

The projected annual revenue for Resmed is 4,363MM, an increase of 3.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.40.

Resmed Declares $0.48 Dividend

On August 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 17, 2023 received the payment on September 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the current share price of $140.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.93%, the lowest has been 0.58%, and the highest has been 1.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.71 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1422 funds or institutions reporting positions in Resmed. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 1.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMD is 0.24%, a decrease of 4.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.05% to 101,255K shares. The put/call ratio of RMD is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,584K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,550K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 7.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,498K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,428K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 7.79% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,406K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,431K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 4.93% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,329K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,232K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 7.04% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,357K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,250K shares, representing a decrease of 80.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 48.50% over the last quarter.

Resmed Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ResMed pioneers innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Its comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, the company improves quality of life, reduces the impact of chronic disease, and lowers costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries.

