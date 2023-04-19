Oppenheimer Maintains Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 169.47% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Relay Therapeutics is $33.25. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 169.47% from its latest reported closing price of $12.34.

The projected annual revenue for Relay Therapeutics is $16MM, an increase of 1,082.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Total U.S. Stock Market Index Fund Investor A holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 108K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing a decrease of 32.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 46.30% over the last quarter.

JPMORGAN INSURANCE TRUST - JPMorgan Insurance Trust Small Cap Core Portfolio Class 2 holds 31K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 6.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 40.91% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,687K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,512K shares, representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 30.49% over the last quarter.

SCHA - Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF holds 372K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 303K shares, representing an increase of 18.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 5.05% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 422 funds or institutions reporting positions in Relay Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLAY is 0.17%, a decrease of 23.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.05% to 137,017K shares. The put/call ratio of RLAY is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

Relay Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company develops durgs for the treatment of cancer. Relay Therapeutics serves customers in the United States.

