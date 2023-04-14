Oppenheimer Maintains PulteGroup (PHM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.55% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PulteGroup is $67.24. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 13.55% from its latest reported closing price of $59.21.

The projected annual revenue for PulteGroup is $14,216MM, a decrease of 12.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.34.

PulteGroup Declares $0.16 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 20, 2023 received the payment on April 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $59.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.08%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.30%, the lowest has been 0.90%, and the highest has been 2.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.91 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Southpoint Capital Advisors holds 400K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

SPXV - S&P 500 ex-Health Care ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHM by 3.42% over the last quarter.

GOLDMAN SACHS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Goldman Sachs Equity Index Fund Service holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 10.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHM by 4.75% over the last quarter.

LCORX - LEUTHOLD CORE INVESTMENT FUND -Retail Class holds 82K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHM by 15.18% over the last quarter.

RWL - Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF holds 38K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 11.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHM by 9.44% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1397 funds or institutions reporting positions in PulteGroup. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHM is 0.26%, an increase of 20.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 235,595K shares. The put/call ratio of PHM is 1.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

PulteGroup Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PulteGroup, Inc., based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America's largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry's most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup's purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

