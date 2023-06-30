Oppenheimer Maintains Progress Software (PRGS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.21% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Progress Software is 64.43. The forecasts range from a low of 57.57 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.21% from its latest reported closing price of 53.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Progress Software is 642MM, an increase of 3.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 619 funds or institutions reporting positions in Progress Software. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRGS is 0.24%, an increase of 19.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.67% to 55,670K shares. The put/call ratio of PRGS is 2.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,162K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,186K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRGS by 9.79% over the last quarter.

Boston Trust Walden holds 1,665K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,619K shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRGS by 69,387.42% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 1,590K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,656K shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRGS by 5.61% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,481K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,596K shares, representing a decrease of 7.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGS by 85.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,356K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,299K shares, representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRGS by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Progress Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Progress provides the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Its comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive and it has a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure-leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.