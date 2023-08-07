Oppenheimer Maintains Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Oppenheimer maintained coverage of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.30% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is 13.09. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 81.30% from its latest reported closing price of 7.22.

The projected annual revenue for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is 903MM, a decrease of 2.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLYA is 0.35%, a decrease of 9.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.48% to 147,906K shares. The put/call ratio of PLYA is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Davidson Kempner Partners holds 15,143K shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management holds 15,143K shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HG Vora Capital Management holds 10,000K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 9,507K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,877K shares, representing a decrease of 24.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLYA by 30.01% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,554K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,756K shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLYA by 35.82% over the last quarter.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Background Information

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. ('Playa') is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexicoand the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 20 resorts (7,867 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, Hilton La Romanaan All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romanaan All-Inclusive Adult Resort. Playa also owns two resorts in the Dominican Republicthat are managed by a third party, manages Sanctuary Cap Cana in the Dominican Republicand owns one additional property in Mexico.

